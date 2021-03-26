Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Trading Down 5.8% After Insider Selling

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) shares traded down 5.8% during trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $298.88 and last traded at $299.33. 123,444 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 4,547,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $317.62.

Specifically, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.01, for a total value of $105,267.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,267.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 345,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.63, for a total value of $110,962,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 345,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,962,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 795,515 shares of company stock valued at $307,562,427 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ROKU. Macquarie upped their target price on Roku from $275.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Roku from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Roku from $200.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Roku from $380.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.37.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -378.12 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $401.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.47.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $649.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.85 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Roku during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Roku by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roku during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Roku during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

