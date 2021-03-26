Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Shares Up 8%

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)’s share price traded up 8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.76 and last traded at $17.74. 1,412 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 182,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.43.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ryerson from $9.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.75.

The stock has a market cap of $668.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.60 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.54). Ryerson had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 9.16%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kevin D. Richardson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total value of $124,125.00. 2.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ryerson by 1,732.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 331,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after purchasing an additional 313,107 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Ryerson by 135.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 164,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after buying an additional 94,840 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Ryerson by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 159,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 54,969 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ryerson by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,812,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,387,000 after buying an additional 37,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Ryerson by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after buying an additional 36,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

