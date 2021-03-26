SAFE DEAL Tops One Day Trading Volume of $289,574.00 (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. SAFE DEAL has a market capitalization of $1.85 million and approximately $289,574.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be purchased for $4.58 or 0.00008355 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded up 27.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.28 or 0.00058876 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 45.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.26 or 0.00246668 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006026 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $476.35 or 0.00868706 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00050856 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.70 or 0.00076041 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00026115 BTC.

About SAFE DEAL

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 429,967 coins and its circulating supply is 402,825 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P. The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade.

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE DEAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SAFE DEAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

