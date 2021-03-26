Safeplus International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ACAI) Short Interest Update

Safeplus International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ACAI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ACAI traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $2.85. The company had a trading volume of 4,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,380. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.82. Safeplus International has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $3.00.

About Safeplus International

Safeplus International Holdings Limited develops and markets various technologies for the medical device industries. It is seeking partners to monetize its patented technologies, including biothermal power supply and pulsewidth modulation technology to enhance the performance of pacemakers and neurostimulators, and photonics and nanomaterials patents.

