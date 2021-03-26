Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

STSA traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $5.71. 94,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,700. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $36.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.34. The company has a market cap of $99.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 11.71, a current ratio of 11.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get Satsuma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

STSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.10.

About Satsuma Pharmaceuticals

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a novel therapeutic product for the acute treatment of migraine. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with a proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

Recommended Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.