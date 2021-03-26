Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €83.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €83.00 ($97.65) price target on Scout24 (ETR:G24) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

G24 has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on Scout24 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Scout24 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €67.50 ($79.41) price objective on Scout24 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €77.40 ($91.06) price target on Scout24 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on Scout24 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €71.79 ($84.46).

Shares of ETR G24 traded down €0.65 ($0.76) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €64.05 ($75.35). The company had a trading volume of 237,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,980. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.88. The company has a quick ratio of 15.47, a current ratio of 15.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.88. Scout24 has a 1-year low of €43.50 ($51.18) and a 1-year high of €79.80 ($93.88). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €63.96 and its 200-day moving average is €67.96.

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties, as well as offers support services, such as customer acquisition and care for business real estate professionals.

