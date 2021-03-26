ScPrime Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2,181.00 (SCP)

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. One ScPrime coin can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000399 BTC on popular exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. ScPrime has a total market cap of $7.19 million and $2,181.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ScPrime has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.73 or 0.00059415 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001037 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00022668 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00049187 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00005525 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $108.92 or 0.00203931 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $348.19 or 0.00651935 BTC.

ScPrime Profile

ScPrime is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 40,471,095 coins and its circulating supply is 33,787,484 coins. ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me. The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

