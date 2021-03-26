Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $204.92.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SE. Zacks Investment Research cut SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Cowen boosted their price objective on SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SEA from $188.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Macquarie upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of SE traded up $6.63 on Friday, reaching $209.24. 5,254,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,530,480. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of $68.43 billion, a PE ratio of -71.17 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.25. SEA has a 52-week low of $40.41 and a 52-week high of $285.00.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 38.59% and a negative return on equity of 144.79%. The business’s revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that SEA will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SE. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of SEA by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 29,972 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of SEA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,848,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of SEA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,637,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SEA by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,275 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in shares of SEA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,808,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

