Select Equity Group L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 403.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCO. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 754,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,971,000 after buying an additional 9,846 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,026,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $297,911,000 after buying an additional 189,593 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,645,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $477,567,000 after buying an additional 345,707 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after buying an additional 7,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at $39,234,000. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Moody’s news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.84, for a total value of $318,992.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,850.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.81, for a total value of $3,386,747.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,721,362.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCO. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.09.

MCO stock traded up $2.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $298.41. 3,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 825,635. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $192.00 and a 1 year high of $305.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $283.22 and a 200-day moving average of $280.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.92%.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

