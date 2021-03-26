Select Equity Group L.P. Has $586,000 Stock Holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P.’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

NASDAQ:KNSL traded up $4.84 on Friday, hitting $168.61. 1,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,480. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.77 and a beta of 0.82. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.85 and a 52 week high of $252.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $178.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.92.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $139.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.29 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 16.47%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is 18.26%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KNSL. Compass Point raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.50.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.