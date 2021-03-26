Select Equity Group L.P. Increases Holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 42.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,039 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Select Equity Group L.P.’s holdings in Perficient were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRFT. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in Perficient by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 450,197 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $21,452,000 after purchasing an additional 121,646 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in Perficient by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 421,155 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $20,068,000 after purchasing an additional 115,719 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Perficient by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,044,166 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $49,755,000 after purchasing an additional 115,330 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Perficient by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,938,162 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $235,304,000 after purchasing an additional 101,611 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its position in Perficient by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 336,165 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $16,018,000 after purchasing an additional 98,972 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFT traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $59.01. 1,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,668. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.55 and its 200 day moving average is $49.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 57.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49. Perficient, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.55 and a 1-year high of $63.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $162.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.61 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 5.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PRFT shares. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Perficient from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Perficient from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on Perficient from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.60.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

