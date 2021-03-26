Select Equity Group L.P. Takes Position in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 608,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,068,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,467,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,259,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,444,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,946,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,909,000.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVI traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,809. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.08. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $23.62 and a one year high of $40.24.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $98.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MRVI shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.13.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc operates as a life sciences company that provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

