SENSO (SENSO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.72 Million

SENSO (CURRENCY:SENSO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 26th. During the last week, SENSO has traded 15.7% lower against the dollar. SENSO has a market cap of $10.72 million and $545,493.00 worth of SENSO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SENSO token can now be bought for approximately $0.88 or 0.00001605 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sylo (SYLO) traded up 41.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000012 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000015 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000102 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SENSO Token Profile

SENSO is a token. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2019. SENSO’s total supply is 5,915,280,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,241,334 tokens. SENSO’s official Twitter account is @SensoriumGalaxy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SENSO is sensoriumxr.com.

SENSO Token Trading

