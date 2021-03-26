ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Hits New 12-Month High at $63.92

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $63.92 and last traded at $63.81, with a volume of 1144 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 38.46% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $100.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.08 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.20%.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 82,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $4,681,380.00. 10.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,254,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,286,000 after acquiring an additional 369,653 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 889,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,827,000 after purchasing an additional 149,308 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 387,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,607,000 after purchasing an additional 76,369 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $11,163,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 281.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 257,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,370,000 after buying an additional 189,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.43% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:SFBS)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

