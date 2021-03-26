Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of at least $1.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.99. The company issued revenue guidance of at least $273 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $253.50 million.Shoe Carnival also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.40 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Shoe Carnival from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Shoe Carnival presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.50.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

Shares of SCVL opened at $57.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.88. The company has a market capitalization of $806.89 million, a P/E ratio of 69.77 and a beta of 1.47. Shoe Carnival has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $58.35.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $253.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.90%.

In related news, VP Timothy T. Baker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $502,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 60,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,035,502. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Timothy T. Baker sold 15,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $602,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 65,406 shares in the company, valued at $2,616,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,066 shares of company stock worth $2,560,840 over the last ninety days. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, and wallets.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.