Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) CFO Sells $11,849.18 in Stock

Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) CFO Valerie J. Miller sold 1,582 shares of Sientra stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total transaction of $11,849.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,905.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIEN traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.28. 7,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,221,268. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.10. The firm has a market cap of $416.95 million, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.41. Sientra, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $8.93.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.09). Sientra had a negative net margin of 123.88% and a negative return on equity of 174.05%. Equities research analysts expect that Sientra, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIEN. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sientra in the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Sientra by 258.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 62,992 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 45,411 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sientra by 619.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 72,397 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 62,330 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Sientra during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in Sientra by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 46,921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 22,198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Sientra in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Sientra from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Sientra from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.88.

About Sientra

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, OPUS, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

