SingularityNET Tops 24 Hour Volume of $6.19 Million (AGI)

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 26th. SingularityNET has a market cap of $248.08 million and $6.19 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000522 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00022681 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00049761 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $356.11 or 0.00648326 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.70 or 0.00064988 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00023400 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (AGI) is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 865,902,254 tokens. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

