Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) dropped 5.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.60 and last traded at C$2.62. Approximately 258,371 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 416,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.77.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$5.00 price target on Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Get Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$431.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.62.

About Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE)

Skeena Resources Limited, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious metal properties in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine covering an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; the Spectrum-GJ copper-gold properties covering an area of 43,500 hectares; and the Porter Idaho silver property that consists of 46 crown-granted mineral claims; and Blackdome gold mine property.

See Also: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.