Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) EVP Sells $162,333.08 in Stock

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) EVP Melissa Barra sold 1,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total value of $162,333.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,258,878.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of SNBR stock traded up $4.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $140.97. 12,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,912. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.43. Sleep Number Co. has a 1-year low of $15.27 and a 1-year high of $151.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 39.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.07.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $567.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.55 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 70.15%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sleep Number Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNBR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the 4th quarter valued at $36,964,000. North Fourth Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,760,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the 4th quarter valued at $13,818,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,181,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,294,000 after buying an additional 163,059 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 311,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,478,000 after buying an additional 91,061 shares during the period. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SNBR shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Sleep Number from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group upgraded Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America cut Sleep Number from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Sleep Number from $108.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sleep Number presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.20.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

