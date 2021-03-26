SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) Given a €65.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on S92. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of SMA Solar Technology and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Independent Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on shares of SMA Solar Technology and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of ETR S92 opened at €45.88 ($53.98) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45. SMA Solar Technology has a 52 week low of €19.88 ($23.39) and a 52 week high of €71.80 ($84.47). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €55.29 and a 200 day moving average price of €50.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.15.

About SMA Solar Technology

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells solar and battery inverters, monitoring systems for photovoltaic (PV) systems, medium-voltage technology products, transformers, and chokes worldwide. The company offers string and central solar inverters for various module types, grid-connection and feeding into stand-alone grids, small house systems, and commercial systems; battery inverters for high-voltage batteries, on- and off-grid applications, commercial and industrial storage solutions, storage solutions, and accessories; and preconfigured system components.

