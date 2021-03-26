Smith Moore & CO. Cuts Position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK)

Smith Moore & CO. decreased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO. owned 0.16% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RWK. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the third quarter worth $62,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 19.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $572,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWK opened at $83.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.81. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $87.91.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Company Profile

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

