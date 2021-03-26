Smith Moore & CO. Cuts Stock Position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Smith Moore & CO. lowered its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,074 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $167.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.31 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $158.25 and a 200 day moving average of $137.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.32 and a 1-year high of $175.00.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.10). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $677.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $132.00 price objective (down previously from $136.00) on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Truist cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.80.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

