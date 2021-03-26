Smith Moore & CO. Sells 2,463 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Smith Moore & CO. lowered its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,196 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 2,463 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 7,953 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,090 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Barrick Gold by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC grew its position in Barrick Gold by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its position in Barrick Gold by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Shares of NYSE GOLD opened at $19.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $31.22.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.59%.

Several analysts have weighed in on GOLD shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $34.00 to $31.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Barrick Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.91.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.