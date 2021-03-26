Snetwork Price Tops $0.0155 (SNET)

Snetwork (CURRENCY:SNET) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 26th. One Snetwork token can now be bought for $0.0155 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. Snetwork has a market cap of $3.57 million and $310,398.00 worth of Snetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Snetwork has traded 17.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Snetwork

SNET is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2018. Snetwork’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 230,159,082 tokens. Snetwork’s official message board is www.snetwork.io/news.html. The official website for Snetwork is www.snetwork.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snetwork (Distributed Shared Cloud Computing Network) is an ecosystem focused on blockchain application, focusing on building a distributed shared computing platform based on blockchain. By connecting the supply and demand sides, it helps the node sharers to idle the computing resources and improve the utilization rate; at the same time, reduce the bandwidth, storage and Internet entertainment costs of enterprises, individuals and other resource demanders. “

