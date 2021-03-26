South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Price Target Raised to $23.00 at Morgan Stanley

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

SJI has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of South Jersey Industries from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded South Jersey Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded South Jersey Industries from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a hold rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on South Jersey Industries from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. South Jersey Industries presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.63.

Shares of SJI remained flat at $$22.58 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 11,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,823,147. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.75 and its 200-day moving average is $22.24. South Jersey Industries has a 12 month low of $18.24 and a 12 month high of $30.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.84.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $485.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.72 million. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 8.95%. Sell-side analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.04%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 152,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 11,836 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 83,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 31,811 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in South Jersey Industries during the third quarter worth about $270,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in South Jersey Industries by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,745,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,619,000 after acquiring an additional 4,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in South Jersey Industries by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 8,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

