SparksPay (SPK) Price Down 27.3% Over Last 7 Days

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. Over the last seven days, SparksPay has traded 27.3% lower against the US dollar. One SparksPay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SparksPay has a total market cap of $31,693.40 and $13.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About SparksPay

SparksPay is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 10,668,199 coins and its circulating supply is 9,579,202 coins. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay. SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SparksPay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

