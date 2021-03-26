Springowl Associates LLC Reduces Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Springowl Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 56.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology makes up approximately 3.3% of Springowl Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Springowl Associates LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MU. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,412 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its position in Micron Technology by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 4,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,305,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $57.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Longbow Research boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded up $3.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.15. 1,002,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,684,752. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.33 and a 1-year high of $95.75.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $704,536.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,265,924.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $392,120.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 301,918 shares in the company, valued at $23,748,869.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,119 shares of company stock valued at $8,020,493. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

