Springowl Associates LLC Takes $900,000 Position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Springowl Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 48,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,000. Melco Resorts & Entertainment accounts for about 4.7% of Springowl Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 960,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,822,000 after purchasing an additional 395,866 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,947,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,320,000 after purchasing an additional 373,881 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $978,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLCO traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.44. 96,083 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,667,747. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of -9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 135.39 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.04.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.20. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 45.84% and a negative net margin of 37.56%. The company had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.82 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MLCO shares. Macquarie lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. CLSA upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Melco Resorts & Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.23.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

