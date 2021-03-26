Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Position Trimmed by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,799,973 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 127,420 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Square worth $391,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Square by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in shares of Square by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 4,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Square by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $498,000. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on SQ. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Square in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Truist boosted their price target on Square from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Square from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Square in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Square from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.95.

Square stock opened at $208.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $243.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.02. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.33 and a 52-week high of $283.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 330.91, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 14,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.55, for a total value of $3,723,012.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,612,920.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total value of $22,743,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,168,036 shares of company stock worth $270,723,080 in the last three months. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

