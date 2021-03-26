Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stake Reduced by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,244,939 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,642,554 shares during the quarter. Square accounts for about 0.9% of Morgan Stanley’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.06% of Square worth $6,147,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Square by 33,045.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,594,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,870,539,000 after purchasing an additional 8,568,716 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Square by 30.6% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,785,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,428,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,920 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Square by 231.5% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,646,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,672 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Square by 108.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,927,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steadview Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,909,000. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SQ traded up $3.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $211.78. 281,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,761,453. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $42.33 and a one year high of $283.19. The company has a market capitalization of $96.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 339.96, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $243.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Square from $216.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Square from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Square from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of Square in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Square presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.95.

In related news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total transaction of $22,743,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.03, for a total value of $1,084,064.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,241,982.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,168,036 shares of company stock worth $270,723,080. 21.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

