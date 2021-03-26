Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $50.46

Shares of Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$50.46 and last traded at C$50.42, with a volume of 79306 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$49.44.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SJ shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$53.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Laurentian upped their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$52.00 to C$56.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. CIBC lifted their target price on Stella-Jones from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Stella-Jones from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their price target on Stella-Jones to C$56.60 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$55.80.

The company has a market capitalization of C$3.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.41, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$47.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$46.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This is a boost from Stella-Jones’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Stella-Jones’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

About Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ)

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

