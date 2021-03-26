Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC)

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 3,350 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,020% compared to the typical volume of 158 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Science Applications International by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in Science Applications International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 18,595 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Science Applications International by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,544 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Science Applications International by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in Science Applications International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,870 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 76.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

NYSE SAIC traded down $15.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.00. 3,471,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,349. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.68. Science Applications International has a one year low of $67.52 and a one year high of $103.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 1.01.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.22. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Science Applications International’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Science Applications International will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SAIC. Citigroup decreased their target price on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Science Applications International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.89.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

Featured Article: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.