Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Director Christian Beedgen Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Director Christian Beedgen sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total transaction of $745,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Christian Beedgen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Christian Beedgen sold 10,000 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $192,100.00.

On Friday, March 19th, Christian Beedgen sold 16,030 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total transaction of $317,714.60.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Christian Beedgen sold 8,970 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $194,290.20.

NASDAQ SUMO opened at $18.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.96. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.71 and a 12-month high of $46.37.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $54.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.13 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SUMO shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elephas Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Sumo Logic during the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 97,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the fourth quarter valued at about $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

