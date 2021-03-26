Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Shares Down 3.7%

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) shares were down 3.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.16 and last traded at $1.18. Approximately 500,643 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 560,661,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.22.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SNDL shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $0.40 price target on shares of Sundial Growers in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Sundial Growers in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1.15 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Sundial Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $0.40 to $0.65 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Sundial Growers has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $0.73.

Get Sundial Growers alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 7.01.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sundial Growers in the fourth quarter worth $386,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in Sundial Growers by 159.5% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 545,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 335,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Sundial Growers during the fourth quarter valued at $159,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Sundial Growers by 128.6% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 326,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 183,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sundial Growers during the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL)

Sundial Growers Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products for the adult-use market It is also involved in the production, distribution, and sale of ornamental plants and herbs in the United Kingdom. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Sundial Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sundial Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.