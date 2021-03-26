Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Shares Acquired by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) by 63.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,903 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Sunoco worth $3,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunoco by 137.6% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sunoco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000. 24.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sunoco alerts:

SUN traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $31.80. 1,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,489. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.65 and its 200-day moving average is $28.50. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.87. Sunoco LP has a twelve month low of $14.02 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). Sunoco had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 22.04%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sunoco LP will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.8255 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.37%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Sunoco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sunoco from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Sunoco in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Sunoco from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sunoco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.70.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

Read More: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.