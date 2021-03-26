Swerve (SWRV) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.68 Million

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 26th. Swerve has a market cap of $14.61 million and approximately $5.68 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swerve token can now be bought for approximately $1.28 or 0.00002399 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Swerve has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $248.84 or 0.00467723 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.87 or 0.00059904 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00005481 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $101.05 or 0.00189939 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $424.60 or 0.00798077 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00052411 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00077590 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Swerve

Swerve’s total supply is 13,075,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,451,355 tokens. The official website for Swerve is swerve.fi.

Swerve Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swerve should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swerve using one of the exchanges listed above.

