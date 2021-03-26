Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Synlogic had a negative net margin of 2,761.83% and a negative return on equity of 41.64%.

Shares of SYBX traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.77. The stock had a trading volume of 611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,333. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.82. Synlogic has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $5.11.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synlogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Synlogic from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of Synlogic from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Synlogic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.10.

Synlogic Company Profile

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.

