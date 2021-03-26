T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,001 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 4,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 135.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 46.1% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

TMUS opened at $123.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.73 and a 12-month high of $135.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.81 and a 200-day moving average of $123.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.35, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.97 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $172.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.04.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 12,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total transaction of $1,612,744.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 462,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,200,091.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total transaction of $4,866,800.00. Insiders have sold 75,600 shares of company stock worth $9,443,584 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

See Also: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.