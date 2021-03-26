Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Receives $8.71 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.25.

SKT has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $12.50 price target (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Monday, March 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th.

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, CMO Carrie A. Warren sold 4,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $72,789.47. Also, Director Thomas Reddin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,087 shares of company stock worth $265,449. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 193.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. grew its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 86,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 34,436 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust grew its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 19,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 9,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 6,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

SKT traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $16.47. 1,316,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,944,414. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $22.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -412.90 and a beta of 2.10.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. On average, equities analysts predict that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.1775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.28%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

