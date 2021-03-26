Target (NYSE:TGT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $200.15

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $200.15 and last traded at $199.40, with a volume of 211852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $192.70.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Cowen increased their price target on Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Target from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $99.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.11.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 billion. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $338,916.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,028 shares of company stock worth $4,128,843 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Target by 9.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Target by 64.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,699 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,934,000 after buying an additional 14,770 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Target during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Target by 3.4% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,598 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Target during the third quarter worth approximately $1,172,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Company Profile (NYSE:TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

