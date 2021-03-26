Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.65 Per Share

Analysts expect Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) to post ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.69) and the highest is ($0.60). The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.15) to ($1.44). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.99) to ($2.34). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $355,000.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.30. 24,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,849. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $15.32 and a fifty-two week high of $63.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.46.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

