Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Price Target Increased to $47.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 52.85% from the company’s previous close.

TLS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Telos in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Telos in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Telos from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.88.

Shares of TLS stock opened at $30.75 on Friday. Telos has a 12 month low of $18.08 and a 12 month high of $41.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.95.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Telos during the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Telos during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Telos during the 4th quarter valued at about $330,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Telos during the 4th quarter valued at about $396,000. Finally, Zuckerman Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Telos during the 4th quarter valued at about $412,000.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. The company offers solutions that secure cyberspace, the cloud environment, and the people and operations of the enterprise. It provides Xacta, a premier solution for continuous assessment and authorization, which is used by the department of defense (DoD), intelligence communities, and civilian government, as well as by commercial businesses; enterprise cloud services, including engineering, migration, security, and managed services; and Telos Ghost, a cybersecurity solution that gives organizations an anonymous way to do business, connect with global resources, and conduct research online for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

