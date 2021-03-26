Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,943,969 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 16,072,434 shares.The stock last traded at $19.96 and had previously closed at $20.36.

TME has been the topic of several research reports. 86 Research downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Thursday. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $29.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.47, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 319,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after acquiring an additional 31,260 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 693,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,386,000 after buying an additional 141,961 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 773,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,430,000 after buying an additional 72,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,534,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,660,000 after buying an additional 318,200 shares in the last quarter.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the provision of online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded by Jia Xin Peng on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

