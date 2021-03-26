TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Takes $2.02 Million Position in Kismet Acquisition One Corp (NASDAQ:KSMT)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Kismet Acquisition One Corp (NASDAQ:KSMT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,020,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. owned about 0.63% of Kismet Acquisition One as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition One in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,290,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition One in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,020,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition One in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition One in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,987,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition One in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,284,000.

KSMT traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.93. 2,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,242. Kismet Acquisition One Corp has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $10.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.01.

Kismet Acquisition One Profile

Kismet Acquisition One Corp focuses on acquiring, engaging in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation, contractual control arrangement with, purchasing all or substantially all of the assets of, or engaging in any other similar initial business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

