Terex (NYSE:TEX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 17,865 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 644,782 shares.The stock last traded at $45.55 and had previously closed at $44.81.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TEX. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Terex from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Terex from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Terex from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Terex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.82.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -746.83 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.50 and its 200-day moving average is $32.89.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.19. Terex had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $786.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Terex Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Terex’s payout ratio is presently 14.77%.

In other news, VP Amy George sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $380,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 117,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,459,854.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 53,020 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $2,129,283.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 178,104 shares of company stock worth $7,349,987. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Terex in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Terex during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Terex during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of Terex by 6,221.4% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the period. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

