The New York Times Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:NYT)

The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 1,201 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 810% compared to the average daily volume of 132 call options.

In other The New York Times news, Chairman Arthur G. Sulzberger sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $104,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 62,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,273,616.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Perpich sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total transaction of $65,174.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,214.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The New York Times by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,580,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,283,000 after purchasing an additional 365,426 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in The New York Times by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,551,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,720,000 after purchasing an additional 380,475 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its stake in The New York Times by 101.1% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 6,405,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220,230 shares during the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. lifted its stake in The New York Times by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 3,880,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in The New York Times in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,226,000. 93.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The New York Times stock opened at $48.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.52 and a 200-day moving average of $46.60. The New York Times has a 1-year low of $28.20 and a 1-year high of $58.73. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 50.81 and a beta of 0.82.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $509.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.74 million. The New York Times had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The New York Times will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This is an increase from The New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The New York Times from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.29.

About The New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

