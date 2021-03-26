The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Price Target Increased to $9.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $4.00 to $9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from $3.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.67.

Get The ONE Group Hospitality alerts:

STKS stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.72. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,555. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.59. The ONE Group Hospitality has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $10.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 2.42.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 6,304 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 17,013 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 77,498 shares during the period. 6.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The ONE Group Hospitality Company Profile

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, and operates restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

Further Reading: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for The ONE Group Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The ONE Group Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.