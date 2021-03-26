The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.84 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) will announce sales of $17.84 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for The Procter & Gamble’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.50 billion and the highest is $18.17 billion. The Procter & Gamble reported sales of $17.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble will report full year sales of $75.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $74.94 billion to $76.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $78.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $77.19 billion to $79.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Procter & Gamble.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS.

PG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.75.

PG stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $133.75. 405,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,298,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.54. The Procter & Gamble has a one year low of $102.53 and a one year high of $146.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

In other news, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 3,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $399,068.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $227,769.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 629,838 shares of company stock valued at $81,120,667. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,679,005,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,345,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,500,525,000 after buying an additional 1,964,987 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,678,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,079,000 after buying an additional 1,855,879 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 356.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,084,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,968,000 after buying an additional 1,627,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,661,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,293,000 after buying an additional 1,317,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

