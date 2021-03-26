The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.14.

A number of research firms have commented on TKR. Vertical Research started coverage on The Timken in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of The Timken from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of The Timken from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

NYSE:TKR traded up $2.02 on Friday, reaching $82.54. The stock had a trading volume of 340,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,117. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77. The Timken has a 1-year low of $28.26 and a 1-year high of $87.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.43.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $891.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.21 million. The Timken had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Timken will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.22%.

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 3,608 shares of The Timken stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total transaction of $286,475.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,339,577.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 3,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $272,769.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,937,813.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,987 shares of company stock valued at $6,549,199 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Timken in the third quarter worth about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Timken in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in The Timken during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in The Timken during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Timken during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

