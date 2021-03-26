The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock Position Decreased by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lowered its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 70.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,840 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,147 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $5,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 72,489.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,233,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,763,000 after acquiring an additional 6,224,701 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Trade Desk by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,786,933,000 after buying an additional 445,756 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in The Trade Desk by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,912,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,332,812,000 after acquiring an additional 59,723 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Trade Desk by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,483,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,989,372,000 after acquiring an additional 138,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in The Trade Desk by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 267,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,836,000 after acquiring an additional 128,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTD traded up $15.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $668.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,222. The company has a 50 day moving average of $788.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $732.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $31.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.76, a P/E/G ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.50 and a 1-year high of $972.80.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 19.65%. As a group, analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $880.01, for a total transaction of $3,080,035.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 42,052 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $769.23, for a total transaction of $32,347,659.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,284,560.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 238,009 shares of company stock worth $194,226,911 over the last ninety days. 12.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $851.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $440.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. DA Davidson upgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $985.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on The Trade Desk from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of The Trade Desk in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $782.15.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

